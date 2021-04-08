© Instagram / after earth





Will Smith Hated After Earth: 9 Other Actors & Their Least Favorite Roles and In defense of After Earth, the M. Night Shyamalan movie we misunderstood





Will Smith Hated After Earth: 9 Other Actors & Their Least Favorite Roles and In defense of After Earth, the M. Night Shyamalan movie we misunderstood





Last News:

In defense of After Earth, the M. Night Shyamalan movie we misunderstood and Will Smith Hated After Earth: 9 Other Actors & Their Least Favorite Roles

Bakstage, FLYX’s Newest Product, Makes Audio Conversations Social and Fun for Both Android and iOS Users.

The Red Rabbit Kitchen And Bar In Sacramento Faces Backlash For ‘Offensive’ Easter Post.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and wife Kara split after 18 years.

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: A look at varietals and blends.

Restaurants and bars in WNY grow impatient waiting for 11 pm curfew to be lifted.

Indian Prairie board incumbents headed to victory despite demands for their ouster over back-to-school actions.

River Forest elections: Village trustee, park board, library board races yet to be settled, per unofficial results.

Rockets battle the Luka and the Mavs.

Petrobras Announces Expiration And Expiration Date Results Of Cash Tender Offers.

Blumhouse's House on the Bayou Adds Westworld and Parks and Recreation Stars.

Braves shut down Mike Soroka after he experiences shoulder discomfort in simulated game.