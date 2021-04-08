© Instagram / asuran





Asuran’s National Award: Viral video shows Dhanush joining press meet through video call from the USA and 67th National Film Awards: Dhanush wins second National Award; Asuran wins Best Tamil Film award





67th National Film Awards: Dhanush wins second National Award; Asuran wins Best Tamil Film award and Asuran’s National Award: Viral video shows Dhanush joining press meet through video call from the USA





Last News:

Tacoma plan aims to boost affordability and diversity of housing.

Global Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Sales Value and Forecast [PDF] 2021-2027 Ford Motor Company, Abalta Technologies, AllGo Embedded Systems – KSU.

Global Static Var Generator (SVG) and Static Var Compensator (SVC) Market Seeks to New Posture of Market Trends, Opportunities and Breakthrough Point During 2020-2027.

COVID-19: Changes to NHS Test and Trace app mean everyone will now have to check in.

Wellington Zoo loses its lions, its remaining elderly sisters euthanised due to old age.

State will reassess counties on Monday to determine which ones will stay in Phase 3.

Victoria’s vaccine rollout ‘on track and on time’, Merlino says.

Biden to announce gun control measures, new head of ATF.

Gov. Inslee signs bill to restore voting rights to Washington parolees.

After one year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Norfolk NATO Festival returns on June 5.

Tacoma plan aims to boost affordability and diversity of housing.