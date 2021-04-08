© Instagram / 25th hour





The 25th Hour: Isolated connections through ASMR sound and Spike Lee Birthday: 25th Hours, He Got Game, Inside Man – 5 Powerful Quotes From His Iconic Films





Spike Lee Birthday: 25th Hours, He Got Game, Inside Man – 5 Powerful Quotes From His Iconic Films and The 25th Hour: Isolated connections through ASMR sound





Last News:

China flanks Taiwan with military exercises in air and sea.

Boutique offers clothes, food and confidence to empower low-income families.

RAF uses missiles and bombs to clear IS stronghold in Iraq as part of 10-day operation.

Giants' Darin Ruf: Slugs second homer, steals bag.

FBI, Lake County Bomb Squad on scene for 'law enforcement situation' at Perry Nuclear Power Plant.

Va. on the verge of legalizing recreational marijuana, limited cultivation.

France's 11-pitch BB fuels decisive 7-run 6th.

Navajo Nation finalizes solar plant leases on tribal land.

B.C. reports 997 new COVID infections, over 500 active cases on Vancouver Island.

Fake Aussie vaccine news puts nation on brink of collapse.

Biden to sign gun control executive actions including regulating ‘ghost guns’.