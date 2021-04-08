'Blindspotting' star talks filming spin-off TV series in West Oakland next month and ‘Blindspotting’: Starz Sets Cast For TV Adaptation Of Rafael Casal & Daveed Diggs’ Feature Film
By: Abigail Jackson
2021-04-08 08:07:19
'Blindspotting' star talks filming spin-off TV series in West Oakland next month and ‘Blindspotting’: Starz Sets Cast For TV Adaptation Of Rafael Casal & Daveed Diggs’ Feature Film
‘Blindspotting’: Starz Sets Cast For TV Adaptation Of Rafael Casal & Daveed Diggs’ Feature Film and 'Blindspotting' star talks filming spin-off TV series in West Oakland next month
CDC and state disagree on the number of COVID variants in Colorado.
Horseheads and Corning boys soccer battle to 3-3 draw in rematch.
Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll.
Erik Alonso.
Springtime snowfall has search and rescue crews monitoring avalanche risks at Snoqualmie Pass.
Jumio Adds iProov's Award-Winning Liveness Detection to its KYX Platform.
Interior secretary steps into Utah public lands tug-of-war.
Tech Tools: Smart TV replicates how you see and hear.
Golden Knights score too little, too late vs. Blues in another short-handed loss.
Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2027 : Johnson Controls, Jonas Software, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Protel hotel software GmbH.
Custom Antibody Services Market (Covid-19 Updated) to accelerate at new and amazing speeds till 2027.
Mortgage rates pull back, prolonging refi opportunity.