© Instagram / blue jasmine





Blue Jasmine (2013) and Movie Review: Blue Jasmine





Movie Review: Blue Jasmine and Blue Jasmine (2013)





Last News:

Photos: Girl Scouts drive-thru Cookies and Cocktails.

New Roche data at 2021 AAN highlight impact and breadth of expanding neuroscience portfolio.

Nursing students, faculty launch campus organization focused on diversity and inclusion.

Gaming the System: Explaining YouTube's lo-fi and video game music craze.

Country diary: sticks, moss and dog hair – the nest-building has begun.

Hawkins's after school YMCA program expands to eight schools thanks to $314K grant.

Man accused of strangling ‘I-5 Strangler’ won’t face death penalty.

Boxed Water Is Better Launches 4 New Flavors with Single Use Plastic In The Post Pandemic Age.

Repurposing Brands Is Complicated for Designers, Artists and Brands.

WTA roundup: Sloane Stephens upsets Madison Keys in Charleston.

Glen Albrecht Obituary (1948.