© Instagram / bratz





Billionaire Bratz dollmaker Isaac Larian pays $18.5 million for mansion and Bratz Dolls Released a Statement on George Floyd’s Death





Bratz Dolls Released a Statement on George Floyd’s Death and Billionaire Bratz dollmaker Isaac Larian pays $18.5 million for mansion





Last News:

James Hampton, 'F Troop,' 'Longest Yard' and 'Teen Wolf' Actor, Dies at 84.

Sister Dana sez, «Thoughts and prayers are lovely after mass shootings, but...».

Southern Maryland school systems secure COVID-19 tests for staff and students.

Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely.

Idaho governor bans mandated COVID-19 'vaccine passports'.

New Zealand suspends travel from India between 11 and 28 April after surge in COVID-infected travellers.

Oakland Coliseum vaccine site to remain open through Alameda, Contra Costa counties' partnership.

Play the fake smile game and expose flaws in AI-powered emotion recognition.

CLAIR-NORTON Customer Support Number【844 ( 934) (4555)】Number NORTON Customer Care Number USA CANADA $#2021-22@#&#@»,>>.

ASX200 hits new post pandemic high and flirts with the 7000 level.

Lady Panthers Can't Play Spoiler On Senior Night.