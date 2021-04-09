Camila Cabello dons sweater and leggings alongside Shawn Mendes as they walk their dog in LA and Why Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Skipped the 2021 Grammys
© Instagram / Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello dons sweater and leggings alongside Shawn Mendes as they walk their dog in LA and Why Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Skipped the 2021 Grammys


By: Jason Jones
2021-04-09 00:04:10

Why Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Skipped the 2021 Grammys and Camila Cabello dons sweater and leggings alongside Shawn Mendes as they walk their dog in LA


Last News:

Local Riverview Resident Mandy Harvey Releases New Song And Video.

Rita Roy, real estate agent, fashion photographer, and great-grandmother of 10 dies at 98.

Cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms – Hail possible.

Sen. Ernst talks guns, infrastructure, and education during stop in Waterloo.

Peaces review: Helen Oyeyemi’s latest starts weird and ends weirder.

Spartans Host Penn State And Purdue In Pod Play Weekend.

Stem Provides Shareholder Update and Announces Preliminary Gross Revenue of US$12.88 Million for the Second Quarter of 2021, an Increase of 456% Year-Over-Year and Quarterly Gross Margin of Approximately US$5.23 Million.

Bottom Line: Hidden car fees and how to haggle for a better price.

House fire and fatal Kalamazoo Township crash connected, police say.

Tracking COVID-19 in Alaska: 227 infections and no deaths reported Thursday.

Wendy Williams houses Burger King in the car and more star snaps.

  TOP