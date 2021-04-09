© Instagram / Camila Cabello





Camila Cabello dons sweater and leggings alongside Shawn Mendes as they walk their dog in LA and Why Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Skipped the 2021 Grammys





Why Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Skipped the 2021 Grammys and Camila Cabello dons sweater and leggings alongside Shawn Mendes as they walk their dog in LA





Last News:

Local Riverview Resident Mandy Harvey Releases New Song And Video.

Rita Roy, real estate agent, fashion photographer, and great-grandmother of 10 dies at 98.

Cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms – Hail possible.

Sen. Ernst talks guns, infrastructure, and education during stop in Waterloo.

Peaces review: Helen Oyeyemi’s latest starts weird and ends weirder.

Spartans Host Penn State And Purdue In Pod Play Weekend.

Stem Provides Shareholder Update and Announces Preliminary Gross Revenue of US$12.88 Million for the Second Quarter of 2021, an Increase of 456% Year-Over-Year and Quarterly Gross Margin of Approximately US$5.23 Million.

Bottom Line: Hidden car fees and how to haggle for a better price.

House fire and fatal Kalamazoo Township crash connected, police say.

Tracking COVID-19 in Alaska: 227 infections and no deaths reported Thursday.

Wendy Williams houses Burger King in the car and more star snaps.