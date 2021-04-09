Wife of Gene Simmons Buys Top-of-the-Ridgeline Malibu Home and Twice KISS’d: Gene Simmons Just Relisted His Beverly Hills Mansion for $25 Million
By: Abigail Jackson
2021-04-09 00:38:11
State increasing vaccination efforts through college partnerships and mobile sites.
Biden mentions Parkland and Pulse during unveiling of gun control measures.
Muslim-Jewish Coalition Applauds the Bipartisan and Bicameral Introduction of the Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act.
Verizon is recalling 2.5 million hotspots that could overheat and cause burn or fire damage.
Chico man arrested after holding a man at gunpoint, marijuana and firearms also found.
University Of Alaska Anchorage: Applications For Summer And Fall Housing Open.
Law enforcement reports shots fired on I-55 in Mississippi.
El Paso County joint traffic safety operation on I-25 leads to 311 citations.
80% containment reached on Dixon area wildfire.
Former Lutz's Children Museum director indicted on child pornography charge.
Rep. Bell bill on purging dead from voter rolls passes House in prelim vote.