Wife of Gene Simmons Buys Top-of-the-Ridgeline Malibu Home and Twice KISS’d: Gene Simmons Just Relisted His Beverly Hills Mansion for $25 Million
© Instagram / Gene Simmons

Wife of Gene Simmons Buys Top-of-the-Ridgeline Malibu Home and Twice KISS’d: Gene Simmons Just Relisted His Beverly Hills Mansion for $25 Million


By: Abigail Jackson
2021-04-09 00:38:11

Twice KISS’d: Gene Simmons Just Relisted His Beverly Hills Mansion for $25 Million and Wife of Gene Simmons Buys Top-of-the-Ridgeline Malibu Home


Last News:

State increasing vaccination efforts through college partnerships and mobile sites.

Biden mentions Parkland and Pulse during unveiling of gun control measures.

Muslim-Jewish Coalition Applauds the Bipartisan and Bicameral Introduction of the Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act.

Verizon is recalling 2.5 million hotspots that could overheat and cause burn or fire damage.

Chico man arrested after holding a man at gunpoint, marijuana and firearms also found.

University Of Alaska Anchorage: Applications For Summer And Fall Housing Open.

Law enforcement reports shots fired on I-55 in Mississippi.

El Paso County joint traffic safety operation on I-25 leads to 311 citations.

80% containment reached on Dixon area wildfire.

Former Lutz's Children Museum director indicted on child pornography charge.

Rep. Bell bill on purging dead from voter rolls passes House in prelim vote.

  TOP