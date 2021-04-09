© Instagram / Diane Kruger





Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Buy Regal $8.5 Million Hollywood Hills Home and Diane Kruger posts rare photo of Norman Reedus with baby daughter





Diane Kruger posts rare photo of Norman Reedus with baby daughter and Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Buy Regal $8.5 Million Hollywood Hills Home





Last News:

Chip shortage forces more production cuts by GM, Ford.

Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball: Nate Reuvers and Trevor Anderson make final decisions about their futures.

BREAKING: Mass shooting in Bryan, Texas, and suspect is on the loose.

Too few Newark residents getting COVID-19 shots at new FEMA mega-site.

Devils set sights on rebuilding in wake of departing talent.

Devils set sights on rebuilding in wake of departing talent.

Republican lawmaker on Biden’s executive gun action: ‘Tennessee will meet the DC thugs at our border’.

Expedient Adds Multi-Cloud Security For On-prem, Hosted, Cloud.

Oakland A’s place A.J. Puk on 10-day injured list, call up reliever Deolis Guerra.

Hilton Principal Placed on Leave Pending Investigation.

Diddy Faces Backlash Over 'Hypocritical' Call To Spend More On Black Businesses.

Shooting on Indy’s east side leaves 1 critically wounded.