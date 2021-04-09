© Instagram / tracee ellis ross





Tracee Ellis Ross talks about Pattern Beauty on TODAY and Tracee Ellis Ross on How Girlfriends Inspired Her to Start Haircare Line: 'Most Rewarding Thing'





Tracee Ellis Ross talks about Pattern Beauty on TODAY and Tracee Ellis Ross on How Girlfriends Inspired Her to Start Haircare Line: 'Most Rewarding Thing'





Last News:

Tracee Ellis Ross on How Girlfriends Inspired Her to Start Haircare Line: 'Most Rewarding Thing' and Tracee Ellis Ross talks about Pattern Beauty on TODAY

Pregnant girlfriend speaks out – boyfriend killed by suspected juvenile hit-and-run drivers.

Florence vaccination clinic gives out 500 vaccines and more this weekend.

Missing Amarillo woman found safe and unharmed.

Huck's Ducks edge out Bradley Industrial Textile in coed softball.

Barbara Jones Nock.

North Country sheriff's office raising money for Autism Alliance.

Bryson tracker: DeChambeau struggles to front-nine 40 at Augusta National.

Eye on Africa.

Investigation continues into incident that left mother of nine dead on Easter.

Arteta: We put ourselves on the back foot.

Federal budget expected to bet on child care, green economy to drive the recovery.

Beshear vetoes bill curbing records access on judges, police.