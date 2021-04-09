© Instagram / the blacklist





The Blacklist recap: Season 8, Episode 12 and The Blacklist recap: Season 8, Episode 12





Oregon reports 678 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths.





Last News:

Starting next week, Oahu residents 50 and up will be eligible for COVID vaccine.

Commentary: On psychology, empathy and our new ‘Age of Anxiety’.

Biden halts sale of National Archives center in Seattle.

Sellers must be «on it» and collate info upfront ...

On Your Side: Spring cleaning don't forget list.

Video records seconds before woman is fatally shot on Easter.

«Sisyphus: The Myth» Ends On Quiet Note As «Mouse» Holds On To Ratings Lead.

Singapore's Chin Han on becoming Mortal Kombat's Shang Tsung.

Associate of Matt Gaetz could cooperate with probe as part of plea deal: Prosecutors.

Kenya court suspends gov't move to close 2 refugee camps.

Bryant, Báez, Rizzo all homer to back Arrieta.