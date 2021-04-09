© Instagram / 40 days and 40 nights





The Secret Broker: Forget 40 days and 40 nights. Try 30 years in the wilderness! and This is where the Israelites waited for Moses for 40 days and 40 nights





This is where the Israelites waited for Moses for 40 days and 40 nights and The Secret Broker: Forget 40 days and 40 nights. Try 30 years in the wilderness!





Last News:

Space Force acquisitions division will be based in L.A. area.

Live: ABC News Special «Hope and Desperation: Emergency at the Border».

'An epidemic and an international embarrassment': President Biden announces executive actions on gun violence.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency shares lessons learned from pandemic.

Powerful algorithms can 'predict' the biological language of cancer and Alzheimer's.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Sebastian Stan Has Technically Played 3 Different Characters in the MCU.

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Remain Under 600; SCV Cases Total 27417.

Tassajara Hills pipeline project in Dublin slated for late summer.

A's place Puk on IL with left biceps strain.

Home cooking: Mets win Citi opener vs Marlins on bizarre HBP.

Case of co-defendant in child drug death case drags on.

8 on Your Side: The future of higher education post-pandemic.