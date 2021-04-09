Comics Wire: Marvel's distribution shake-up, AfterShock's YA imprint, & this week's hot reads and Thomas Jane’s Renegade Entertainment & AfterShock Comics unleash LYCAN
By: Daniel White
2021-04-09 04:56:27
Comics Wire: Marvel's distribution shake-up, AfterShock's YA imprint, & this week's hot reads and Thomas Jane’s Renegade Entertainment & AfterShock Comics unleash LYCAN
Thomas Jane’s Renegade Entertainment & AfterShock Comics unleash LYCAN and Comics Wire: Marvel's distribution shake-up, AfterShock's YA imprint, & this week's hot reads
Hut 8 Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus and Amended Registration Statement.
2021 Masters: Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz part of golf's growth.
Hawaii judge rules probable cause to charge Pittsburgh tourist in friend’s death.
Men's Tennis Falls to Miami, 4-2.
McDonald's to hire 25,000 staff in Texas this month.
DPS returns U-Haul trailer stolen from family moving to Arizona.
St. Cloud State defeats Minnesota State to make first NCAA hockey final.
Grandview Yard Giant Eagle to administer 10,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Report: Baseballs used by Dodgers’ Bauer sent to MLB for inspection.
Oakton field hockey shuts out McLean 1-0, advances to regional quarterfinals.
Live Updates: 1 dead, 5 injured in Bryan, Texas, shooting.
La Plata Humane Society Offers Advice To Help Pets Live Their Best Life.