© Instagram / aftershock





Comics Wire: Marvel's distribution shake-up, AfterShock's YA imprint, & this week's hot reads and Thomas Jane’s Renegade Entertainment & AfterShock Comics unleash LYCAN





Comics Wire: Marvel's distribution shake-up, AfterShock's YA imprint, & this week's hot reads and Thomas Jane’s Renegade Entertainment & AfterShock Comics unleash LYCAN





Last News:

Thomas Jane’s Renegade Entertainment & AfterShock Comics unleash LYCAN and Comics Wire: Marvel's distribution shake-up, AfterShock's YA imprint, & this week's hot reads

Hut 8 Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus and Amended Registration Statement.

2021 Masters: Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz part of golf's growth.

Hawaii judge rules probable cause to charge Pittsburgh tourist in friend’s death.

Men's Tennis Falls to Miami, 4-2.

McDonald's to hire 25,000 staff in Texas this month.

DPS returns U-Haul trailer stolen from family moving to Arizona.

St. Cloud State defeats Minnesota State to make first NCAA hockey final.

Grandview Yard Giant Eagle to administer 10,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Report: Baseballs used by Dodgers’ Bauer sent to MLB for inspection.

Oakton field hockey shuts out McLean 1-0, advances to regional quarterfinals.

Live Updates: 1 dead, 5 injured in Bryan, Texas, shooting.

La Plata Humane Society Offers Advice To Help Pets Live Their Best Life.