© Instagram / amistad





Amistad, EPCC respiratory program unite Saturday for diaper drive for elderly residents and Amistad and EPCC collect adult diapers for vulnerable El Pasoans





Amistad and EPCC collect adult diapers for vulnerable El Pasoans and Amistad, EPCC respiratory program unite Saturday for diaper drive for elderly residents





Last News:

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Wore Matching Outfits For Date Night And It Was Extremely On Brand.

Cal State L.A. now requiring appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

CDC: no recommended changes after reports of adverse reactions from Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Derek Stevens and Mike Palm Join My Guys.

Tesla boss says Australia and NZ car fleets are dirty, and killing people.

Northwest Public Schools receives large sum from JBS for renovations.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday.

Orange County inmate convicted in daring jail escape.

For folks not tweeting, FB'ing, snappin and chattin they don't get crap.

Fire On Fridays: Let Carl Edwards Retire In Peace.

Historic Night from Jerresand Leads Pirates on Day Two.

Damian Lillard passes LeBron James for 13th on the NBA's career three-pointers made list.