© Instagram / anomalisa





Anomalisa review: a masterpiece about the human condition – with puppets and Review: ‘Anomalisa’ Pairs Charlie Kaufman and Lonely Puppets





Review: ‘Anomalisa’ Pairs Charlie Kaufman and Lonely Puppets and Anomalisa review: a masterpiece about the human condition – with puppets





Last News:

Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City Royals 6-0 in home opener.

Study reveals a growing «happiness gap» between Americans of high and low socioeconomic status.

'Bre Workout Challenge' honors life of fallen IMPD officer.

Sparks still fly as La Crosse Council mulls replacing Fire Stations No. 2 and No. 4.

STRENGTH AND SMARTS: A Q&A with Father Lopez's All-State Academic standout Flynn Baliton.

Joining forces to develop a research agenda on intersections of violence against children and violence against women.

Thursday’s Lehigh Valley Varsity Results and Friday’s Schedule.

Comeau, Hintz led Stars past Blackhawks, 5-1.

First they censored… And I did not speak out.

Christina Sajous, Chad Burris, Ellyn Marsh and More Announced as Guest Directors for Weathervane Theatre Season 56.

The best weapon build and artifact build for Rosaria in Genshin Impact.

China's consumer and factory prices rise in March.