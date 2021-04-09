© Instagram / bad girls club





'Bad Girls Club' Star Deshayla Harris Killed In Shooting and Deshayla Harris death: Bad Girls Club star killed in Virginia Beach shooting, aged 29





'Bad Girls Club' Star Deshayla Harris Killed In Shooting and Deshayla Harris death: Bad Girls Club star killed in Virginia Beach shooting, aged 29





Last News:

Deshayla Harris death: Bad Girls Club star killed in Virginia Beach shooting, aged 29 and 'Bad Girls Club' Star Deshayla Harris Killed In Shooting

South Korea says tanker and captain detained in Iran released.

Bay Area businessmen charged with $18 million in federal tax evasion.

Life as Looie the Lookout is Entertaining and Rewarding.

Micah Wilkerson: This was a big game, and we had to stay focused.

Motorcyclist Dies in Harborcreek Crash.

Hampton Roads mayors to hold online forum Monday on youth violence.

Doctors weigh in on increasing COVID trends in Franklin Co., now on watch list.

RV Habitat for Humanity to build homes for families on Almeda Fire sites.

14th IPL to begin today; Mumbai Indians to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in opening encounter.

CU Regents vote to ‘buy down’ tuition increase.

AAA study finds more Coloradans are willing to travel during pandemic.