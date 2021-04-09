© Instagram / beasts of no nation





When Children Go To War: A Heartbreaking Portrait In 'Beasts Of No Nation' and Beasts of No Nation review – Idris Elba rules in Netflix's impressive move into movies





When Children Go To War: A Heartbreaking Portrait In 'Beasts Of No Nation' and Beasts of No Nation review – Idris Elba rules in Netflix's impressive move into movies





Last News:

Beasts of No Nation review – Idris Elba rules in Netflix's impressive move into movies and When Children Go To War: A Heartbreaking Portrait In 'Beasts Of No Nation'

Nation and world in brief.

The good, bad and ugly side of fight against coronavirus: Vaccination, Covid cases, more.

Umpire admits mistake on hit-by-pitch call that gave Mets walk-off win.

Eye on KELOLAND: MN rape ruling sparks movement to change state law on consuming alcohol.

Senators question LSU general counsel at hearing on school's handling of sexual assaults.

Carney's stumble at Brookfield intensifies focus on 'net zero' claims.

COVID Trauma, Uncertainty Could Have Lasting Impact On Coloradans.

Rockies «optimistic» that Chris Owings won’t go on IL with hamstring injury.

'Don't worry if Covid numbers are high, focus on testing more': PM Modi amid Centre-Maha row.

Journalist tests positive for COVID-19 after reporting on Masters, Women's Amateur at Augusta National.