© Instagram / blood work





P.E.I. residents must make appointments for blood work and Ascension hospitals start mobile labs to bring X-ray, ultrasound, blood work screenings to patients





Ascension hospitals start mobile labs to bring X-ray, ultrasound, blood work screenings to patients and P.E.I. residents must make appointments for blood work





Last News:

Thousands of Applications and 49 States Later, Cornell Admits its Class of 2025.

Rudy Gobert Fakes Out Blazers Defender, Finishes With Layup And A Flex.

Insights and Prediction of Single Seat Gyroplanes Global Market (2020-2027) – KSU.

Baseball is still a civil rights battleground.

New Path of Exile 2 trailer shows new weapons, skills, and more.

PRONE: Doctor tells jury in Derek Chauvin trial previous studies on deaths are 'highly misleading'.

Dates Set For Concerts On The Canal, Cape Cod Canal Day.

Criticism on Fridays: Denying an Outbreak at Teatro Real.

Family irate after accused killer of Sabine County teenager released on bond.

S.Korean tanker held by Iran now on move.

NFL Network weighs in on what Panthers should do with No. 8 overall pick in 2021 draft after Sam Darnold trade.