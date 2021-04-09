‘Ema’ review: Pablo Larraín’s arthouse horror-dance flick will creep under your skin and stay there and Dance Flick (2009)
By: Daniel White
2021-04-09 08:59:19
Dance Flick (2009) and ‘Ema’ review: Pablo Larraín’s arthouse horror-dance flick will creep under your skin and stay there
The Bone Density Solution Reviews.
MPD responds to 2-vehicle injury collision.
WA government announces interstate border rule relaxation, confirms quarantine-free New Zealand travel.
Pasifika Festival performers return to stage after two year-delay.
Citizens Advisory Committee approves draft plan for Northwest revitalization.
Chatham Township Committee Votes to Allow for 10:30 AM Starting Times for Sunday Rec Games; Sets Colony Pool Fees for 2021.
Hall Ambulance accepting applicants for its EMT academy.
Horoscope for Friday, 4/09/21 by Christopher Renstrom.
Nonprofit that feeds Denver’s homeless is now looking for a new home.
MLB roundup: Controversial walk-off win for Mets.
Some share unease as San Diego Unified gears up for April 12 reopening.
Oregon lawmakers considering bill allowing compensation for college athletes.