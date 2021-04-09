© Instagram / de de pyaar de





De De Pyaar De shooting locations: Know where the rom-com film was shot and De De Pyaar De turns 1: Ajay Devgn says it showed ‘uncustomary relationships in an acceptable way’





De De Pyaar De turns 1: Ajay Devgn says it showed ‘uncustomary relationships in an acceptable way’ and De De Pyaar De shooting locations: Know where the rom-com film was shot





Last News:

Bill Barring Transgender Students in Same-Sex Sports Passes West Virginia Senate.

Myanmar coup: 11 dead, several injured in clashes between junta and protesters.

Your Questions On COVID Variants, Answered.

Cory Joseph on leading his new Pistons team to a 113-101 win over his former Sacramento Kings.

The Shadows Of Childhood On Your Mental Health.

Aston Martin to begin «clawing back the deficit that was imposed on us» · RaceFans.

B’ball squad focusing on building team chemistry – head coach.

Frasers Group prepares for £200m write down on freehold properties.

Stock Market Live: Sensex volatile, Nifty holds 14,850; FMCG, pharma stocks gain.

After intense OT win, Suns respond to Clippers’ physicality in losing effort.

Renovation projects coming to Airport.