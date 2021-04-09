© Instagram / employee of the month





FDCSD names students, employee of the month and Brittany Raffa named Outer Banks Hospital Employee of the Month for March





Brittany Raffa named Outer Banks Hospital Employee of the Month for March and FDCSD names students, employee of the month





Last News:

When is The Grand National 2021? How to watch Aintree race, TV channel and time.

The Latest: Doctors in Turkey urge lockdown during Ramadan.

More Pfizer on the way as confidence takes a hit.

These 10 states show daily Covid-19 cases on steep rise.

Arsenal on the verge of agreeing a long-term deal with starlet Folarin Balogun.

PageGroup soars on faster staffing recovery.

Senators give initial OK to $9.7B Nebraska budget package.

Carolina Economic Development Strategy Hopes to Increase Foot Traffic Downtown.

Local student takes flight thanks to school program.

Phillies opened Veterans Stadium 50 years ago, but getting to South Philly was a long trip.

Cathy Ritter is out as Colorado Tourism Office boss to the dismay of officials across the state.