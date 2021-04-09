© Instagram / fat girl





Someone just called Nicola Coughlan the "fat girl from Bridgerton" and she was not happy and Yardbird and Fat Girl





Someone just called Nicola Coughlan the «fat girl from Bridgerton» and she was not happy and Yardbird and Fat Girl





Last News:

Yardbird and Fat Girl and Someone just called Nicola Coughlan the «fat girl from Bridgerton» and she was not happy

McNeese theatre program prepares for first performance since pandemic.

Outdoors: Uncovering unfamiliar gems in Rensselaer County.

Update on the latest sports.

Marilyn Hagerty: With nice weather arriving, people are hankering to get on a bike.

Milestone to begin work on 450N.

Your thoughts on remembering Hans Küng.

The Salvation Army holding War on Hunger event to raise money.

Kirkland Set to Stay on Top After More Than 16% Rise in Revenue and Profits.

Salt River Tubing to begin 41st season on May 1.

Buckingham Palace's statement on Prince Philip's death.

Italy needs to focus on vaccinating elderly: Draghi.