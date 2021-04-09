© Instagram / get shorty





‘Get Shorty’ virtual event to offer film fans early taste of 2021 Cleveland International Film Festival and TV Takes: ‘Get Shorty’ is one of TV’s best kept secrets





TV Takes: ‘Get Shorty’ is one of TV’s best kept secrets and ‘Get Shorty’ virtual event to offer film fans early taste of 2021 Cleveland International Film Festival





Last News:

Rhiannon Giddens' New Album is Where Home and the Healing Are.

CDC: No recommended changes after reports of adverse reactions from Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

UK And US Social Media Influencer Laws.

How Prince Philip Saved the Monarchy.

APH expanding COVID-19 appointments to adults 18 years and older Monday.

Listen: A Look At Police Reform Efforts In DC, Maryland, And Virginia.

The Masters 2021 live updates: Justin Rose begins second round after rocketing to first-day lead.

Fantasy Baseball Today: James Paxton's grim diagnosis, Ketel Marte lands on IL, Week 3 sleepers and more notes.

Coronavirus daily news updates, April 9: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world.

Hays softball shuts out Lake Travis, remains tied with Bowie for first.

Countries worldwide hit new records for virus cases, deaths.

1 dead, 4 critically injured in office shooting; suspect in custody.