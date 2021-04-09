© Instagram / girls just want to have fun





Watch Miranda Lambert, Elle King And Friends Have A “Glam Jam” To Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and Alan Metter, Director of ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ and ‘Back to School,’ Dies at 77





Alan Metter, Director of ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ and ‘Back to School,’ Dies at 77 and Watch Miranda Lambert, Elle King And Friends Have A «Glam Jam» To Cyndi Lauper’s «Girls Just Want To Have Fun»





Last News:

Stocks Mixed as Bond Yields Creep Up and China Inflation Is a Worry.

Genes and immune cells predict immunotherapy success in bladder cancer.

CÎROC, Combs Enterprises, and Culture Creators Announced EMPOWERED WOMEN April Honorees.

Prince Philip was Queen Elizabeth’s ‘backbone’ who dedicated his life to duty and service, author says.

Let’s Mess With Texas’ Power Market—And Make It Stronger.

MPD Announces Partnership with Howard University to Host Community Listening Sessions.

MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Forecast to 2027.

The April 9, 2021, RC Morning Report.

Researchers probe link between COVID-19 and autoimmunity.

Kindred the Family Soul talks new album, married life and more!

Presidents Jimmy Carter and George Bush lead US tributes to Prince Philip after his death.

Eastern Opera Workshop presents Dido and Aeneas.