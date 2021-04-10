Q is back! John de Lancie and Sir Patrick Stewart announce the return of the iconic character in Star Trek: Picard season 2 and Q is back! John de Lancie and Sir Patrick Stewart announce the return of the iconic character in Star Trek: Picard season 2

© Instagram / patrick stewart





Q is back! John de Lancie and Sir Patrick Stewart announce the return of the iconic character in Star Trek: Picard season 2





House Ethics Committee opens probes into Reps. Gaetz and Reed over misconduct allegations.





Last News:

17th Annual San Diego Giving Back Raffle returns and guarantees every participant wins.

'We're not out of the woods yet': Brookfield and New Milford declared 'hot spots' while ramping up vaccine clinics.

Two Mexican Nationals and Eight U.S. Citizens Indicted on Federal Drug Charges.

Sublime Spring At Carneros Resort And Spa.

Tourism and hospitality leaders call for state support, guidance amid COVID-19 recovery.

Virus-battered Canucks aim to complete condensed season.

Former Union Member and Leader, Marty Walsh, As the Secretary of Labor And President Biden’s Nominations of Seema Nanda and Julie Su.

ACFR beginning new physical fitness and training program.

‘A Beautiful Soul': Family Seeks Justice for Man Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in Fort Lauderdale.

NRA Trial Opens Window on Secretive Leader's Life and Work.

Arlington Police Officer Helps Mother and Son Having Bike Trouble Near Randol Mill Park.