© Instagram / affluenza





If ‘affluenza’ is now a legal defense, why isn’t its opposite? and Ethan Couch, who killed four people in 'affluenza' case, arrested again in Texas





If ‘affluenza’ is now a legal defense, why isn’t its opposite? and Ethan Couch, who killed four people in 'affluenza' case, arrested again in Texas





Last News:

Ethan Couch, who killed four people in 'affluenza' case, arrested again in Texas and If ‘affluenza’ is now a legal defense, why isn’t its opposite?

Hepatitis A confirmed in employee at Roma Sausage and Deli.

The Latest: Rose still in front, but lead trimmed to 1 shot.

Proposal would let Arizonans retain services in dire weather.

Sonoma’s Cline Family Cellars shifts winemaking duties as Tsegeletos retires.

Oregon reports 560 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death.

Evaluation Panel gives community update on casino proposal feedback.

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada.

Stimulus checks for SSDI, SSI: Delivery update, payment methods, other details to know.

CDC: NY's supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to plummet next week.

FBI arrests second Minnesotan this week in connection to Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol.

Duke University to require COVID vaccinations for fall term.

Gophers' Jack LaFontaine wins Richter Award, given to nation's top goalie.