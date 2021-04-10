If ‘affluenza’ is now a legal defense, why isn’t its opposite? and Ethan Couch, who killed four people in 'affluenza' case, arrested again in Texas
By: Sophia Moore
2021-04-10 02:52:21
If ‘affluenza’ is now a legal defense, why isn’t its opposite? and Ethan Couch, who killed four people in 'affluenza' case, arrested again in Texas
Ethan Couch, who killed four people in 'affluenza' case, arrested again in Texas and If ‘affluenza’ is now a legal defense, why isn’t its opposite?
Hepatitis A confirmed in employee at Roma Sausage and Deli.
The Latest: Rose still in front, but lead trimmed to 1 shot.
Proposal would let Arizonans retain services in dire weather.
Sonoma’s Cline Family Cellars shifts winemaking duties as Tsegeletos retires.
Oregon reports 560 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death.
Evaluation Panel gives community update on casino proposal feedback.
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada.
Stimulus checks for SSDI, SSI: Delivery update, payment methods, other details to know.
CDC: NY's supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to plummet next week.
FBI arrests second Minnesotan this week in connection to Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol.
Duke University to require COVID vaccinations for fall term.
Gophers' Jack LaFontaine wins Richter Award, given to nation's top goalie.