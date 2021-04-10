© Instagram / an american in paris





Review: ‘An American in Paris’ at Drury Lane Theatre and Gene Kelly Classic "An American in Paris" Is Coming to Movie Theaters for 2 Days Only





Review: ‘An American in Paris’ at Drury Lane Theatre and Gene Kelly Classic «An American in Paris» Is Coming to Movie Theaters for 2 Days Only





Last News:

Gene Kelly Classic «An American in Paris» Is Coming to Movie Theaters for 2 Days Only and Review: ‘An American in Paris’ at Drury Lane Theatre

Arkansas and Ole Miss postponed.

Fact-checking claims about Georgia's voter ID law, vaccine passports and more.

72-year-old Lackawanna County man reported missing: police.

Rusty Hardin: Deshaun Watson had 'consensual' encounters with some massage therapists.

Thanks to tip Bibb County deputies arrest man wanted for sex assault, kidnapping.

What channel is the Masters on? Saturday tee times, TV info.

72-year-old Lackawanna County man reported missing: police.

Efforts ramp up to vaccinate homebound residents in St. Louis.

Gov. Hogan vetoes key parts of Maryland police reform package; General Assembly begins votes to override him.

«Supply is not an issue,» officials urge residents over 16 to get vaccine.

Weather pushes high school football playoff games to Saturday.

Former Vermont governor criticized for urging Biden to protect vaccine manufacturers.