© Instagram / army of darkness





“Army of Darkness” turns “Evil Dead” into giddy fantasy slapstick and Sam Raimi vs. Evil Ash: Army of Darkness





Sam Raimi vs. Evil Ash: Army of Darkness and «Army of Darkness» turns «Evil Dead» into giddy fantasy slapstick





Last News:

Rockingham Parks and Rec tentatively plans to reopen in June.

Khloé Kardashian 'strong and happy' after sharing body image struggle.

D-backs Preview #8: 4/9 vs. Reds.

VERIFY: Are you better off if you get COVID-19 now versus a year ago?

FoolMoon takes over Ann Arbor with colors and lights.

Severe storms in parts of Green Country through 10 p.m.

Need to know if iOS 14.4.2 works fine, Celular and WiFi connectivity.

Prince Philip: A timeline of his 99-year life.

Biden to Let Breyer Decide When to Retire.

The Masters: Koepka set for 'long break' after missing cut.

4-0 shutout of #26 Arkansas for men's tennis on senior day.