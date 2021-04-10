© Instagram / babadook





10 Films To Watch If You Liked The Babadook and Breaking Down the Scariest Scene in The Babadook





Breaking Down the Scariest Scene in The Babadook and 10 Films To Watch If You Liked The Babadook





Last News:

Connecticut senior boys basketball all-star game gives teammates, friends and rivals to share the court together one last time.

January Jones' Dog Back Home And Recovering From Rattlesnake Bite.

Teen shot to death during argument outside of home; suspect on the run.

Defending Masters champion Dustin Johnson pins missed cut on his balky putter.

Teen shot to death during argument outside of home; suspect on the run.

Rain to return to Central Florida this weekend.

Opinion: Genome sequencing can lead to life-changing care for infants. California should make it more availab.

Governor’s vaccine clinics plan to improve vaccine equity.

Photos: Illini shuts out Nebraska to open weekend series.

This Week in History: Albert Lea Tribune loses longtime mascot to natural causes.

N.H. House Speaker Uses Vulgarity To Refer To Female Lawmaker During House Session.