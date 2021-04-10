Bad Santa 2 lazily repackages an old Christmas present and 'Bad Santa 2' First Look: Poster & Images Of Billy Bob Thornton In Sequel

© Instagram / bad santa 2





Last News:

Frieze Los Angeles cancels its 2021 art fair, citing COVID-19.

100 days: Sheriff McGuffey on her work so far and new threats in Hamilton County.

Moseberth’s Chicken and BBQ in Portsmouth closing after 81 years.

City of Hamilton hosting meet and greet for new police chief.

Search continues for missing LSU and Opelousas teen in Baton Rouge.

Pediatric Chiropractic Treatments Support Overall Children's Health and Wellness.

Historically Speaking: A bit more about Elisha Brown.

Juvenile arrested on felony weapons and harassment charges.

Gov. Brown tours vaccination site at Portland International Airport.

What Do You Mean I Can’t Place the List of Delinquent Homeowners on the Clubhouse Door? Community Association Pitfalls: State and Federal Collection Laws.

Japanese man arrested for stealing women’s shoes and replacing them with new ones.

Variety Wins Best Entertainment Website at National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards.