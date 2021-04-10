© Instagram / banana split





‘Banana Split,’ new movie shot in Syracuse, gaining fans on Netflix and Banana Split review – muddled high-school romcom





Banana Split review – muddled high-school romcom and ‘Banana Split,’ new movie shot in Syracuse, gaining fans on Netflix





Last News:

Jeni's collaboration with Dolly Parton sparked long lines and broke the website.

Macon Masters: Superintendent Curtis Jones host live Q & A at Grand Opera House.

Top Things To Do In Big Sky, Montana Right Now.

Rep. Travis Clardy on Election Reform proposal of HB 6.

Honoring troops on Yellow Ribbon Day.

Manhattan Wins Five Events On Day One.

Klamath Co. closes purchase on motel & RV park despite some backlash.

A Mass Extinction Event Is on The Horizon if Marine Life Keeps Fleeing The Equator.

'I don't know what happened, felt like I was running backward': AB de Villiers gives candid reply on his run-out.

Will the Queen step down? Royal experts weigh-in on the future of the longest-reigning monarch.

COVID-19: 37 new cases confirmed in Sudbury area on Friday.

Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean's St Vincent.