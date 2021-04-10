‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ Review: Zach Galifianakis Parodies Bad Ideas on Netflix and How ‘Between Two Ferns’ went from hilariously awkward web series to hilariously awkward Netflix movie
© Instagram / between two ferns

‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ Review: Zach Galifianakis Parodies Bad Ideas on Netflix and How ‘Between Two Ferns’ went from hilariously awkward web series to hilariously awkward Netflix movie


By: Isabella Smith
2021-04-10 07:17:22

How ‘Between Two Ferns’ went from hilariously awkward web series to hilariously awkward Netflix movie and ‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ Review: Zach Galifianakis Parodies Bad Ideas on Netflix


Last News:

Gardening Guy: What we grow helps birds and the environment.

Chaska stays undefeated and wins Class 4A championship over Rosemount.

The Latest: Philippine leader offers condolences over Philip.

Paul V. Reardon 1930-2021.

Spurs vs. Nuggets.

WKU Soccer clinches C-USA East Division Title with goal in 90th minute.

Dorrell Pleased With Progress After Buffs' First Spring Scrimmage.

LOCAL FLAVOR: Hometown cookbook is proving wildly successful.

3 Stocks That May Do Well From Consumer Goods And Retail Space.

CMS firm Magnolia opens 2 new offices, eyes Malaysia and Indonesia in 2022.

  TOP