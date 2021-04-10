© Instagram / black jesus





A Black Jesus is at the center of a ‘Passion’ that transfigures the listener and Black Jesus version of Michelangelo's Pieta divides Catholics on race and politics





A Black Jesus is at the center of a ‘Passion’ that transfigures the listener and Black Jesus version of Michelangelo's Pieta divides Catholics on race and politics





Last News:

Black Jesus version of Michelangelo's Pieta divides Catholics on race and politics and A Black Jesus is at the center of a ‘Passion’ that transfigures the listener

Rental Apartment Availability On the Rise in Santa Barbara.

ON THE ROCKS: Canada falls out of medal contention with heartbreaking loss to Scotland at men’s curling worlds.

China's Alibaba hit with record $2.75 bln antitrust fine.

Coronavirus: WHO chief criticises 'shocking' global vaccine divide.

Jokic leads Nuggets to 8th straight win by beating Spurs.

Abbott's fleeing bill passes to Senate.

Opinion: Congress has a duty to offer ‘Dreamers’ a path to citizenship.

NASCAR to resume Martinsville Xfinity race at noon ET Sunday.

Plant experts ask people to not plant any Bradford Pear trees.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers stave off Colts to complete perfect regular season, secure conference crown.

Bill Maher Incinerates Weepy Best Picture Nominees – «The 2021 Oscars, Brought To You By Razor Blades, Kleenex And Rope».