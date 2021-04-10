© Instagram / confetti





Robinhood drops the confetti, but advisers aren’t convinced and Robinhood cutting the confetti after critics call it lure for novice investors





Robinhood cutting the confetti after critics call it lure for novice investors and Robinhood drops the confetti, but advisers aren’t convinced





Last News:

Garden Q&A: Advice for caring for your colorful bromeliads.

TRACKING: Rainy, windy, and cooler.

D.C.-area forecast: Turning warmer today, with rain chances tonight and late Sunday.

Seacoast high school softball 2021: Every local team and key players.

Biden budget seeks more for schools, health care and housing.

Free Android VPNs: can they be trusted, and which ones are worth using?

Gators prepare for weekend without SEC, matches against Western Kentucky and Canada.

NHL roundup: Blues crush Wild 9-1.

YungBBQ Can Be Almost Anyone. Just Watch.

Osaka Pref. confirms record 918 daily coronavirus cases.

McCoy receives an overdue tribute from Senate colleagues.