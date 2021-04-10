© Instagram / dabangg 3





'Dabangg 3' review: Right amount of comedy, drama & emotion, amidst all the smoke, fire and action and Dabangg 3 climax: Salman Khan to blow up 100 cars, fight with Sudeep and his 500 men





'Dabangg 3' review: Right amount of comedy, drama & emotion, amidst all the smoke, fire and action and Dabangg 3 climax: Salman Khan to blow up 100 cars, fight with Sudeep and his 500 men





Last News:

Dabangg 3 climax: Salman Khan to blow up 100 cars, fight with Sudeep and his 500 men and 'Dabangg 3' review: Right amount of comedy, drama & emotion, amidst all the smoke, fire and action

High number of Trump political appointees sought permanent jobs in final year.

Royal Rivalry Bares Social Tensions Behind Jordan’s Stable Veneer.

‘I’ll walk if you walk’: Story behind Prince Philip walking with Harry, William at Princess Diana’s funeral.

Faith Works: Relics in the modern world.

Hatches Open, 10 Crew Members Occupying Station.

Iranians release S. Korean oil tanker.

Revealed: Newcastle's surprise scouting mission and takeover latest.

Court results from Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Holbrook's Titans and Fifita the new NRL entertainers.

Wendell Metzler, the now-retired cop who befriended a criminal, leans on faith during cancer battle.

Centre's announcement on fertilizer prices a mere eyewash: Stalin.