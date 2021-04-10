'Doc Hollywood' Blu-Ray Review and Mel Winkler, who starred in Doc Hollywood and Devil In A Blue Dress, dies at age 78
By: Jacob Johnson
2021-04-10 13:00:34
'Doc Hollywood' Blu-Ray Review and Mel Winkler, who starred in Doc Hollywood and Devil In A Blue Dress, dies at age 78
Mel Winkler, who starred in Doc Hollywood and Devil In A Blue Dress, dies at age 78 and 'Doc Hollywood' Blu-Ray Review
Boston Red Sox: Stellar week for J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez.
Black Lives Matter Lansing holds virtual conversation with candidates on safety and policing.
UFC on ABC 2: Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff odds, picks and prediction.
Why are many Ohioans resistant to getting vaccinated.
Making a Living at Financial Domination Online.
Live updates: Tornado watch, flash flood warning in the Pine Belt.
Adam Burniston's Forecast.
What do you remember about grade school and the science of photosynthesis?
Barry Hile Obituary (2021).
A group of Black female writers created a Hallmark card collection to inspire racial resilience.
Eugenie Bouchard celebrates her vaccine and 'Willy Wonka Golden Ticket'.
Houston Weather: Front clearing through, dry air filters in this weekend.