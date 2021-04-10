© Instagram / donkey punch





Take 5 with Donkey Punch and 'What is a donkey punch?' Naughty Jeopardy flub goes viral





Take 5 with Donkey Punch and 'What is a donkey punch?' Naughty Jeopardy flub goes viral





Last News:

'What is a donkey punch?' Naughty Jeopardy flub goes viral and Take 5 with Donkey Punch

14 convivial bars and restaurants to visit now that restrictions have lifted.

'Mind-blowing experience': Wilmington-area Youth of the Year winner prepares for statewide competition.

Horoscope and birthdays for April 10, 2021.

It's tick time again: Taking precautions to avoid Lyme disease and other problems.

What’s up with Ohio State football’s Jack Sawyer, Taron Vincent and Zach Harrison? Buckeye Bits.

'Guns Down and Gloves Up' pulls kids out of line of fire.

Murphy: Keep communication lines open.

Striplin named Miss Basketball.

What will summer look like on Long Island? Here's a preview.

Corporations are people, too.

Australia register 24th consecutive ODI win and clean sweep against Kiwis.

'Kind and genuine' dad whose kids couldn't find him had taken own life in woods.