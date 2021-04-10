© Instagram / faking it





Faking it well and Why We Still Miss MTV Originals Faking It, Sweet/Vicious, and More





Why We Still Miss MTV Originals Faking It, Sweet/Vicious, and More and Faking it well





Last News:

The Latest: Mourners leave flowers again in Philip's memory.

Off The Menu: 10% of restaurants open at start of COVID pandemic now permanently closed, study shows.

Quake info: Reported (unconfirmed) earthquake: Near Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 April 2021 09:53 GMT.

Watford manager Munoz hails Sarr and Success performances against Reading.

'I'll be a Sevilla player until I die'.

Police forced to move youths on from parks for second weekend in a row.

Alia Bhatt takes on the weekend with lazy selfies as she continues her battle with COVID 19; See Post.

Reyes' Two Blasts, Plesac's Impressive Outing Leads Indians to 4-1 Win Over Tigers To Move to 3-3.

Indiana receiving $100k to help 'at-risk' people find work.

Louisiana firm offers big money to manage NC public utilities. Is it headed your way?

Pfizer, BioNTech ask FDA to approve use of vaccine in children ages 12 to 15.