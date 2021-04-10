© Instagram / great british baking show





James McAvoy is the Hottest Baker in 'Great British Baking Show' History and 'Great British Baking Show' contestants reveal what it's like applying to and getting chosen for the series





James McAvoy is the Hottest Baker in 'Great British Baking Show' History and 'Great British Baking Show' contestants reveal what it's like applying to and getting chosen for the series





Last News:

'Great British Baking Show' contestants reveal what it's like applying to and getting chosen for the series and James McAvoy is the Hottest Baker in 'Great British Baking Show' History

Asian community, school leaders demand Greenwood Village newspaper apologize for «racist and xenophobic» April Fools article.

The Sweetest Photos of Prince Philip and Prince Harry Through the Years.

DMX, rapper and actor, dies at 50.

2021 Masters coverage, TV schedule, live stream, watch online, channel, golf tee times.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays odds, picks and prediction.

Arthur Smith seems to be betting on coaching, culture and competence making the Falcons contenders in 2021.

DMV officials say no grace period following waiver of car title, registration; new housing set for Magnolia, Cypress.

90-degree highs continue this weekend in the Valley.

The best wireless earbuds for the Galaxy S21 series: Galaxy Buds Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3, and more!