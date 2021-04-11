© Instagram / Eddie Murphy





Eddie Murphy's 10 Best Performances in Honor of His 60th Birthday and Eddie Murphy inducted into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame





Eddie Murphy's 10 Best Performances in Honor of His 60th Birthday and Eddie Murphy inducted into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame





Last News:

Eddie Murphy inducted into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame and Eddie Murphy's 10 Best Performances in Honor of His 60th Birthday

Taking this step after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine makes a difference, CDC says.

Detroit residents, activists protest use of police in evictions.

Flotsam And Jetsam 'Burn The Sky' With New Video.

17-year-old stabbing death: Mike Kushnir arrested and charged with murder.

Bryant rallies past Saint Francis, 14-12.

Customers are flocking to the just-opened Mexican restaurant La Llorona in Niantic.

Report: Broncos QB Jeff Driskel Linked to Jets' Veteran Backup Vacancy.

Boston Bruins fall to Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2, in Jeremy Swayman’s first NHL loss.

Arozarena hits first HR during Rays shutout.

Prominent Texas politician Dan Crenshaw says he's stepping away after eye surgery.

Stars Top Panthers 4-1.

More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach efforts.