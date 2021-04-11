© Instagram / Ian Somerhalder





First Look: Ian Somerhalder, Jake Hoot Appear On March 31 “Kelly Clarkson Show” and Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder





Vampire Diaries: «I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,» says Ian Somerhalder and First Look: Ian Somerhalder, Jake Hoot Appear On March 31 «Kelly Clarkson Show»





Last News:

Sunny and warm Sunday.

The 2020-21 DI women's college volleyball bracket, predicted.

Georgetown restaurants add decks, create more sidewalk space for pedestrians.

Sen. Manchin holds strong to his West Virginia principles and those of bipartisanship — and he should.

COVID-19: 3 in 5 Florida seniors fully vaccinated as racial gap persists, infections climb.

Oklahoma man dies after struck by vehicle on Grady County highway overnight.

Follow the action from the St. Cloud State-UMass game on our live blog.

Election 2021: Area school board candidates speak on why they should be chosen.

UFC on ABC 2 ‘Vettori vs. Holland’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring.

The 2020-21 DI women's college volleyball bracket, predicted.

Swastika graffiti found on playground at Setauket Elementary School.