© Instagram / red hot chili peppers





John Frusciante discusses writing new music with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jack Sherman, an early guitarist with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, dies at 64





Jack Sherman, an early guitarist with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, dies at 64 and John Frusciante discusses writing new music with Red Hot Chili Peppers





Last News:

Covid-19 and Vaccine News: Live Updates.

Masters 2021 live updates: Will Zalatoris joins Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Rose atop the leader board.

RNC donors gather to hear Trump and others in Palm Beach, the GOP's 'new political power center'.

Rowing Impresses Against La Salle and George Mason.

East Texans enjoy barbecue, bands and more at new Gilmer event.

Hempfield throwers Norris, Gera have big goals this season.

Haniger, Mariners win 4-3 as Twins' trouble in 10th persists.

Student’s Open Letter Says ‘Tiger Mom’ Yale Law Professor Amy Chua ‘Is Blatantly Lying’ and Retaliating Over Misconduct Complaints, Alcohol-Fueled Parties.

Drier, but Windy Sunday.

Rapinoe’s penalty kick gives US 1-1 draw with Sweden.

Goa: HC quashes FIR against rock band for ‘hurting religious sentiments’.