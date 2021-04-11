© Instagram / harley quinn





The Suicide Squad Gave Harley Quinn Her Fresh Start in the Coolest Way and Batman’s newest sidekick is ... Harley Quinn?





Batman’s newest sidekick is ... Harley Quinn? and The Suicide Squad Gave Harley Quinn Her Fresh Start in the Coolest Way





Last News:

Severe weather prep and safety tips.

King Fury wins Lexington Stakes, and a Triple Crown start is in his future.

No. 12 Irish shut out No. 14 Georgia Tech to clinch series.

Much drier weather forecast for central Alabama.

Mother arrested after 3 children found slain in Los Angeles.

Wareham Town Meeting voters deny East Wareham zone change, 813-141.

3-year-old boy fatally shot in Hartford.

Kaizer reflects on Ellis Park disaster.

'Big Brother' star Nikki Grahame dies, aged just 38.

Let tobacco marketing season roll. . . more to gain from improving exports quantity, quality.