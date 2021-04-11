© Instagram / american soul





Aaron Watson Reflects On Strength Of The 'American Soul' On Latest Project and Tonight on BET; 'Tyler Perry's The Oval' and 'American Soul'





Aaron Watson Reflects On Strength Of The 'American Soul' On Latest Project and Tonight on BET; 'Tyler Perry's The Oval' and 'American Soul'





Last News:

Tonight on BET; 'Tyler Perry's The Oval' and 'American Soul' and Aaron Watson Reflects On Strength Of The 'American Soul' On Latest Project

Black Army Lieutenant Pepper-Sprayed, Held at Gunpoint, and Attacked by White Virginia Cops; Files Lawsuit Aft.

Complete Garnet & Gold Spring Game In Doak.

Officials identify teen shot and killed in Sheraden Friday.

Bank error in your favor? Lawsuit says no for woman accused of refusing to return $1.2 million.

W.Va. Legislature passes budget bill, Mylissa Smith's Law on Saturday.

Sports Speak Up! Readers weigh in on major league baseball, McKay, Pitino.

Three pivotal pitches cost Cardinals in 9-5 loss to Brewers.

McKenzie Milton isn’t just back. He’s a serious contender to start at FSU.

Baylor grinds out another win over WVU to claim series, 7-4.

Volleyball tournament held to raise Autism Awareness.

Honda recalls over 628,000 US vehicles to replace fuel pumps.

Study shows Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine could lead to more side effects than Pfizer/BioNTech’s.