© Instagram / amityville horror





Ronald DeFeo Jr., whose murder of family members launched ‘The Amityville Horror,’ dies at 69 and Ronald DeFeo Jr., whose murder of family members launched ‘The Amityville Horror,’ dies at 69





Stow officer injured in hit-and-run collision; police searching for suspect.





Last News:

National Guard members join the fight against COVID-19.

Trump addresses GOP as power to shape national debate wanes.

Brewers' Adrian Houser: Surrenders one unearned run.

Bullish on these Bulldogs: Gonzaga's 2021 squad gets nod at No.1 on Mark Few's Finest Four.

Concentric to host job fair on April 12.

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in East Boston focuses on community.

Grandmother shot, killed in Dorchester while sitting on front porch, officials say.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health update on cases on India travel ban first day.

Reuters US Domestic News Summary.

New York state updates rules on social distancing for schools – The Madison Leader Gazette.

COVID 19 impact on Agricultural and Farm Machinery market – The Bisouv Network.