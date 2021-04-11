© Instagram / arjun patiala





Arjun Patiala Box Office Collection Day 3: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon's film performs poorly at ticket windo and First Look: Meet Diljit & Kriti’s Wacky Avatars in ‘Arjun Patiala’





Arjun Patiala Box Office Collection Day 3: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon's film performs poorly at ticket windo and First Look: Meet Diljit & Kriti’s Wacky Avatars in ‘Arjun Patiala’





Last News:

First Look: Meet Diljit & Kriti’s Wacky Avatars in ‘Arjun Patiala’ and Arjun Patiala Box Office Collection Day 3: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon's film performs poorly at ticket windo

Ramsey Clark, Former U.S. Attorney General and Human Rights Activist, Dead at 93.

Activists gather in Cleveland to speak out against alleged anti-protest legislation.

Zack Snyder Reveals Justice League and Army of the Dead Crossover Poster for Justice Con 2021.

Swimmer and kayaker die after being pulled from NSW waters at Bittangabee Bay and Suffolk Park Beach.

Vaccine resources in Spokane is progressing, Michelle is tracking colder temperatures this weekend and more headlines.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Leidos Holdings, Inc.

White House Establishes Commission To Study Supreme Court.

From gift cards to cash: these fitness apps pay you to get in shape.

Grant funds plan to make Bethel's downtown more accessible.

Flyers aim to keep guard up against Sabres.

Dallas Mavericks: What to watch for in Mavs vs. Spurs.

Warriors star Stephen Curry’s incredible tribute to golf icon Lee Elder.