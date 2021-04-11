© Instagram / cinema 8





‘If all goes well,’ Downtown Cinema 8 planning Sept. 3 re-opening and Windchimes Cinema 8 Has Sold Its Last $2 Movie Ticket





Windchimes Cinema 8 Has Sold Its Last $2 Movie Ticket and ‘If all goes well,’ Downtown Cinema 8 planning Sept. 3 re-opening





Last News:

WrestleMania 37: Belair tops Banks, Lashley retains, Bad Bunny flies.

Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum restores vintage train cars.

Masters notebook: For the first time, Japan is home to a leader of the Masters.

Giants' Caleb Baragar: Collects second win.

Get ready: damaging winds, heavy rainfall for Perth and WA’s south-east.

Man leads law enforcement on pursuit after stabbing 2 people.

Steamboat football falls to Aspen on the road.

Fmr. Rep. Katie Hill on her lawsuit against The Daily Mail.

Bar owners struggle to find more employees as business hours extend to 1 a.m. for NOLA bars.

Muslim leaders in Minnesota push to get community vaccinated before Ramadan.

After two week hiatus, NDSU returns to win column 23-20 over Northern Iowa.