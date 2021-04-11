© Instagram / being there





Egypt's first female sea captain blamed for blocking Suez Canal despite not being there and Never Seen It: Watching Being There with Craig Brewer





Egypt's first female sea captain blamed for blocking Suez Canal despite not being there and Never Seen It: Watching Being There with Craig Brewer





Last News:

Never Seen It: Watching Being There with Craig Brewer and Egypt's first female sea captain blamed for blocking Suez Canal despite not being there

L.A. opens up COVID-19 vaccines to everyone age 16 and older.

TCAPS High School and Middle School Students To Continue Virtual Learning Next Week.

«Rockin' on the Bluff» features Fresno musicians, plus local food, wine, and shops.

WrestleMania 37: Bad Bunny shows off shockingly good ring skills in win in debut match.

New York Weather: CBS2’s 4/11 Sunday Morning Forecast.

Sam Houston State clinches share of Southland title.

Australian commemoration for Prince Philip.

«Rockin' on the Bluff» features Fresno musicians, plus local food, wine, and shops.

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday, April 10, 2021.