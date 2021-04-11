© Instagram / evan almighty





'Evan Almighty' Is Most Expensive Comedy and God and animals share spotlight in 'Evan Almighty'





'Evan Almighty' Is Most Expensive Comedy and God and animals share spotlight in 'Evan Almighty'





Last News:

God and animals share spotlight in 'Evan Almighty' and 'Evan Almighty' Is Most Expensive Comedy

Tech Savvy: Closed-captioning and assistive listening at the movies.

Opinion: Former UGA prof Gary Bertsch makes a global, and local, impact.

Students crushed by stress, depression are back in class. Here’s how schools are meeting their needs.

Landmarks: A garden sprouting on formerly vacant lots in Park Forest is turning unused space into a place to be.

Grief and healing converge at Troy street altar that survived winter into spring.

Health Matters: Long-term care: what are the options? (Part 1).

I used an electric car to drive to my brother’s wedding — and I barely made it.

A new kind of victory garden, Crownsville couple’s family farm serves the community through COVID pandemic.

Inside Beyonce and Jay-Z's romantic 13th wedding anniversary.

Michelle Monaghan's 'extraordinary' Mission: Impossible experience.