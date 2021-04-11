Sean Connery replaced with Black lesbian in hotly-anticipated Finding Forrester TV adaptation and Finding Forrester reboot in the works
By: Hannah Harris
2021-04-11 14:32:22
Finding Forrester reboot in the works and Sean Connery replaced with Black lesbian in hotly-anticipated Finding Forrester TV adaptation
Showers and storms possible again for Sunday afternoon.
Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets odds, picks and prediction.
30 things that make riding in your car WAY more comfortable & fun.
‘The Day Is Over’ and ‘The Wasteland’ Share Top Prizes at Hong Kong Film Festival.
Jordanian state TV: King Abdullah II and Prince Hamzah make first public appearance since palace feud.
Official: Chinese vaccines’ effectiveness low.
Thousands of low-level US inmates released in pandemic could be headed back to prison.
‘Hollywood Squares’ host Peter Marshall, 95, recalls his battle with COVID-19: ‘I worried I wouldn’t make it’.
Ted and Katie Walsh salute Rachael Blackmore and 'fantastic result for racing'.
Tokyo 2021: Hotel will house athletes with COVID-19 symptoms.
Kendal Wall owners reveal Lancaster and Preston expansion plans.